Newcrest Mining (OTCMKTS:NCMGY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $11.37

Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.37 and last traded at $11.49, with a volume of 348020 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.78.

Newcrest Mining Stock Up 5.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.98 and a 200-day moving average of $16.55.

Newcrest Mining Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 1.92%.

Newcrest Mining Company Profile

Newcrest Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, mine operation, and sale of gold and gold/copper concentrates. The company is also involved in the exploration and production of silver deposits. It primarily owns and operates mines and projects located in Cadia, Telfer, and Havieron, Australia; Lihir and Wafi-Golpu, Papua New Guinea; and Brucejack and Red Chris, Canada.

