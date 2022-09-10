Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 37.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,071 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 3,804 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $5,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,659,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,287 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $9,809,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $595,000. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 440 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NFLX stock traded up $6.13 on Friday, reaching $233.57. 6,702,060 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,195,222. The stock has a market cap of $103.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $162.71 and a one year high of $700.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $218.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Netflix from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Netflix from $245.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.74.

Netflix Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.