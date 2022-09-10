Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,884,188 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 407,009 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Netflix were worth $6,324,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 60 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NFLX. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $295.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $300.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $355.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.74.

NFLX stock traded up $6.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $233.57. The stock had a trading volume of 6,702,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,195,222. The firm has a market cap of $103.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.71 and a 12-month high of $700.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $218.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $249.51.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

