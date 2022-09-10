Neblio (NEBL) Price Hits $1.12 on Exchanges

Neblio (NEBL) traded 32.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. One Neblio coin can currently be purchased for $1.12 or 0.00005269 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Neblio has a total market cap of $21.78 million and $2.11 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Neblio has traded up 41.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Neblio Coin Profile

Neblio is a N/A coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 19,454,473 coins. Neblio’s official website is nebl.io. The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Neblio Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform.”

