nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.19–$0.17 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $401.50 million-$403.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $391.49 million. nCino also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to -$0.03–$0.02 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:NCNO opened at $35.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.24 and a 200-day moving average of $36.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of -48.57 and a beta of 0.78. nCino has a twelve month low of $23.94 and a twelve month high of $79.43.
nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. nCino had a negative net margin of 23.22% and a negative return on equity of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $99.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. nCino’s revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that nCino will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 11,120 shares of nCino stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total transaction of $359,620.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 894,913 shares in the company, valued at $28,941,486.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 11,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total transaction of $359,620.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 894,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,941,486.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total transaction of $31,499.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,072 shares in the company, valued at $681,468.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,108 shares of company stock worth $1,021,440 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of nCino by 19.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 49,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 8,216 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in nCino by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 440,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,629,000 after purchasing an additional 4,759 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in nCino by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 49,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 13,806 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of nCino by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 906,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,043,000 after purchasing an additional 46,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of nCino by 128.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 27,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.
nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.
