nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.19–$0.17 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $401.50 million-$403.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $391.49 million. nCino also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to -$0.03–$0.02 EPS.

nCino Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NCNO opened at $35.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.24 and a 200-day moving average of $36.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of -48.57 and a beta of 0.78. nCino has a twelve month low of $23.94 and a twelve month high of $79.43.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. nCino had a negative net margin of 23.22% and a negative return on equity of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $99.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. nCino’s revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that nCino will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity

Several equities research analysts have commented on NCNO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of nCino from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on nCino from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on nCino from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on nCino from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of nCino to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $43.50.

In related news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 11,120 shares of nCino stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total transaction of $359,620.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 894,913 shares in the company, valued at $28,941,486.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 11,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total transaction of $359,620.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 894,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,941,486.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total transaction of $31,499.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,072 shares in the company, valued at $681,468.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,108 shares of company stock worth $1,021,440 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On nCino

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of nCino by 19.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 49,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 8,216 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in nCino by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 440,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,629,000 after purchasing an additional 4,759 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in nCino by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 49,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 13,806 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of nCino by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 906,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,043,000 after purchasing an additional 46,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of nCino by 128.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 27,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

About nCino

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

