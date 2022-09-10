Navcoin Trading Up 9.3% This Week (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 10th. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0483 or 0.00000227 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar. Navcoin has a total market cap of $3.60 million and $6,456.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000895 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000369 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001169 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002792 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00018404 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00013719 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Cryptomeda (TECH) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 74,389,735 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. The official website for Navcoin is navcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

According to CryptoCompare, "NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions."

