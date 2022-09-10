NAGA Price Down 6.9% This Week (NGC)

NAGA (NGC) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 10th. One NAGA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0807 or 0.00000376 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, NAGA has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. NAGA has a market cap of $6.29 million and $232,137.00 worth of NAGA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NAGA alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004656 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,479.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004764 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00061069 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 31.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00013994 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00068041 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005488 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004657 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00076346 BTC.

NAGA Coin Profile

NGC is a coin. NAGA’s total supply is 77,910,266 coins. NAGA’s official Twitter account is @naga_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NAGA is https://reddit.com/r/thenagaico and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for NAGA is www.thenagacoin.com.

NAGA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Naga is a German trade retail stock platform specialized in the development of technology for capital markets and gaming. The company operates and owns an EU-licensed brokerage company, one social network for trading (SwipeStox), and a virtual good exchange (Switex). In order to open up the world of trading financial and virtual good to everyone, the Naga company will implement a decentralized unit on their platforms. The Naga team aims to create an ecosystem for the social trading of cryptocurrencies, virtual good and stocks powered by the NagaCoin (NGC). The NGC will unite all platform in the Naga ecosystem through its own wallet service called The Naga Wallet. Besides the aforementioned features, the NGC will allow receiving cash back and bonuses through a token economy framework. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAGA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NAGA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NAGA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NAGA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NAGA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.