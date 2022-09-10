Myriad Asset Management Ltd. Sells 375,000 Shares of KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. (NYSE:KAHC)

Myriad Asset Management Ltd. cut its holdings in KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. (NYSE:KAHC – Get Rating) by 60.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 250,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375,000 shares during the period. KKR Acquisition Holdings I comprises 0.3% of Myriad Asset Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Myriad Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in KKR Acquisition Holdings I were worth $2,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KAHC. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of KKR Acquisition Holdings I by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 985,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,603,000 after purchasing an additional 120,255 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in KKR Acquisition Holdings I during the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in KKR Acquisition Holdings I during the fourth quarter valued at about $977,000. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in KKR Acquisition Holdings I during the fourth quarter valued at about $974,000. Finally, Kawa Capital Management Inc bought a new position in KKR Acquisition Holdings I during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,450,000. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KKR Acquisition Holdings I Stock Performance

Shares of KAHC opened at $9.82 on Friday. KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $9.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.79.

KKR Acquisition Holdings I Profile

KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

