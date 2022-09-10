Myriad Asset Management Ltd. Invests $10.66 Million in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Myriad Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 194,100 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,662,000. Shell accounts for approximately 1.5% of Myriad Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $883,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Shell during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Shell in the first quarter worth approximately $1,572,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter valued at $1,058,000. Institutional investors own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SHEL shares. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Shell in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,850 ($34.44) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. ING Group raised Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Shell from GBX 3,100 ($37.46) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,134.13.

Shell Trading Up 2.9 %

Shell Announces Dividend

NYSE SHEL opened at $53.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $205.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $44.90 and a 12 month high of $61.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

