Myriad Asset Management Ltd. Has $3.08 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Myriad Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 59,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for approximately 0.4% of Myriad Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Myriad Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth $29,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 108.3% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 339.3% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group set a $59.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.33.

Pfizer Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE PFE opened at $47.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.94 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.61 and a 200-day moving average of $50.43. The company has a market cap of $268.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.31%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

