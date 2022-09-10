MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) is Atalan Capital Partners LP’s 9th Largest Position

Atalan Capital Partners LP decreased its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 130,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 55,000 shares during the period. MSCI makes up approximately 4.8% of Atalan Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Atalan Capital Partners LP’s holdings in MSCI were worth $65,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in MSCI by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 1st quarter worth about $1,117,000. Stony Point Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 1st quarter worth about $13,124,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 19,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 1st quarter worth about $1,140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at MSCI

In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.46, for a total transaction of $2,507,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,408 shares in the company, valued at $13,744,015.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSCI Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MSCI shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of MSCI from $515.00 to $508.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of MSCI from $570.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of MSCI from $514.00 to $546.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of MSCI from $478.00 to $513.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MSCI presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $517.25.

Shares of MSCI opened at $491.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $461.97 and its 200 day moving average is $456.33. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $376.41 and a fifty-two week high of $679.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.55 billion, a PE ratio of 50.54 and a beta of 1.11.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.07. MSCI had a net margin of 36.85% and a negative return on equity of 151.89%. The business had revenue of $551.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current year.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. MSCI’s payout ratio is 51.44%.

About MSCI

(Get Rating)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

