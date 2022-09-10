Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Shares Purchased by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 406,134 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,776 shares during the quarter. Mplx comprises about 1.0% of Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $12,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MPLX. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mplx in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mplx in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Mplx in the first quarter valued at $38,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Mplx by 34.9% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Mplx in the first quarter valued at $96,000. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Mplx from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Mplx from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.14.

Shares of Mplx stock traded up $0.54 on Friday, reaching $33.20. 1,418,833 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,210,143. Mplx Lp has a 1-year low of $27.43 and a 1-year high of $35.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.52.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 30.73% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.10%.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

