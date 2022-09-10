Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Shares Acquired by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 320,205 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,288 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $10,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mplx in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mplx in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mplx in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of Mplx by 34.9% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx during the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

MPLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on Mplx from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. US Capital Advisors cut Mplx from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mplx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.14.

NYSE:MPLX opened at $33.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $33.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.52. Mplx Lp has a fifty-two week low of $27.43 and a fifty-two week high of $35.49.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 30.73%. Mplx’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.49%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.10%.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

