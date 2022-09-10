Moss Carbon Credit (MCO2) Price Down 1.4% Over Last Week

Moss Carbon Credit (MCO2) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 10th. One Moss Carbon Credit coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.10 or 0.00014446 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Moss Carbon Credit has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. Moss Carbon Credit has a total market capitalization of $8.84 million and $560,735.00 worth of Moss Carbon Credit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004660 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004659 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00035881 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004186 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004658 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,421.47 or 0.99794888 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002383 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00037061 BTC.

Moss Carbon Credit Profile

Moss Carbon Credit (CRYPTO:MCO2) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 29th, 2020. Moss Carbon Credit’s official Twitter account is @moss_earth. Moss Carbon Credit’s official website is moss.earth.

Buying and Selling Moss Carbon Credit

According to CryptoCompare, “MOSS aims to promote the preservation of the environment through a market solution, which includes democratization and development of the carbon credit market through MCO2 tokens. In order to make this happen, MOSS buys carbon credits from high-quality environmental projects in the Amazon Forest (projects that emit, certify and sell credits) and that avoid or capture CO2 emissions to the atmosphere. Moss allows companies and individuals to buy these credits on its 100% digital platform, making a historically complex process simple and transparent using blockchain.1 MCO2 token = 1 carbon credit = 1 ton of carbon offset. Issuance at 50-70% discounts to Europe and US credit prices and the money goes straight to Amazon projects.”

