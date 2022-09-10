Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. Takes $6.87 Million Position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS)

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,866,000. GLOBALFOUNDRIES makes up approximately 4.3% of Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. TFC Financial Management grew its holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.96% of the company’s stock.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.18. 1,752,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,090,720. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.32. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.81 and a 52 week high of $79.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.01 billion and a PE ratio of 66.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

A number of brokerages have commented on GFS. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.60.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

