Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. Makes New Investment in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,000. Horizon Therapeutics Public accounts for approximately 0.5% of Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 15,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Cim LLC lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cim LLC now owns 11,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 21.2% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.8% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 5.2% in the first quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 3,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HZNP. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $164.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Horizon Therapeutics Public has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.22.

In other news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 4,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $400,464.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,811,260.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 4,850 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $400,464.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,811,260.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Sean M. Clayton purchased 745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.67 per share, with a total value of $49,669.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,669.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,022 shares of company stock worth $415,089. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

HZNP traded up $4.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.09. 3,334,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,471,865. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $57.84 and a fifty-two week high of $120.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.16. The company has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.21.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.29). Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The firm had revenue of $876.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

