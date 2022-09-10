Morgan Stanley Lowers Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Price Target to CHF 540

Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from CHF 580 to CHF 540 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Zurich Insurance Group from CHF 555 to CHF 550 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zurich Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $523.33.

ZURVY opened at $44.30 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.02. The company has a quick ratio of 20.75, a current ratio of 20.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Zurich Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $40.59 and a 52 week high of $49.95.

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

