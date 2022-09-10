Morgan Stanley Lowers SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Price Target to $12.00

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays cut their price target on SecureWorks from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.00.

NASDAQ:SCWX opened at $10.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $899.52 million, a PE ratio of -13.09 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.43. SecureWorks has a 12-month low of $9.26 and a 12-month high of $26.89.

SecureWorks ( NASDAQ:SCWX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $116.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.10 million. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 6.81% and a negative net margin of 13.62%. SecureWorks’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that SecureWorks will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon bought 10,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.04 per share, for a total transaction of $118,249.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 395,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,364,454.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 105,788 shares of company stock worth $1,108,865. Corporate insiders own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SecureWorks during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in SecureWorks in the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in SecureWorks in the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in SecureWorks in the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in SecureWorks by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.73% of the company’s stock.

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.

