Morgan Stanley Increases Boeing (NYSE:BA) Price Target to $233.00

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $215.00 to $233.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the aircraft producer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 47.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $219.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.06.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Price Performance

Boeing stock opened at $157.52 on Thursday. Boeing has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $233.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $157.59 and its 200 day moving average is $158.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.53 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Boeing will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BA. Tevis Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 69.6% in the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1,092.3% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 42.1% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 118.5% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.