Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. Has $4.33 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,967 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF comprises 3.1% of Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $4,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 3,295.9% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,988 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $318,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Price Performance

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF stock opened at $96.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.31. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $123.05 and a twelve month high of $158.32.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

