Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. Has $3.56 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,955 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,335 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up 2.6% of Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 126.3% during the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in Walt Disney by 96.2% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,573,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 74.1% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on DIS shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $131.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.48.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Walt Disney stock opened at $115.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.97, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $90.23 and a 52-week high of $187.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.39.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

