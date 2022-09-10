Moonpot Price Reaches $0.16 on Exchanges (POTS)

Moonpot (POTS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 10th. During the last week, Moonpot has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. Moonpot has a market cap of $1.34 million and $9,134.00 worth of Moonpot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moonpot coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000757 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004639 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004638 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00035827 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004192 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004638 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,505.23 or 0.99745903 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002373 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00036774 BTC.

Moonpot Profile

Moonpot (CRYPTO:POTS) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 28th, 2021. Moonpot’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,193,840 coins. Moonpot’s official website is play.moonpot.com/#. Moonpot’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Moonpot

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonpot is a win-win savings game powered by Beefy Finance and launched on BNB Chain in July 2021. Since then the ecosystem has grown to include NFTs, plans for a GameFi platform, and — in March 2022 — a multi-chain future thanks to Moonpot's launch on Fantom.$POTS is Moonpot’s token that allows holders to share in part of the revenue of the platform. By staking $POTS in Ziggy’s Pot, users receive a portion of 5% of the interest earned across all Moonpots.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonpot directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonpot should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonpot using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

