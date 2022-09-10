Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Director Daniel Cooperman Sells 2,500 Shares

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) Director Daniel Cooperman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.00, for a total value of $865,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Molina Healthcare Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of MOH traded down $5.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $348.23. The company had a trading volume of 443,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,597. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $318.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $311.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.83. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $249.57 and a 1 year high of $361.25.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 2.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.66 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Molina Healthcare

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOH. First National Bank of Omaha raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 26.7% during the second quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $1,695,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 205.7% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 126.8% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 14,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,126,000 after purchasing an additional 8,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $686,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $311.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $321.00 price objective on Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.14.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.