Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Moleculin Biotech from $29.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

Moleculin Biotech Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of MBRX stock opened at $1.44 on Wednesday. Moleculin Biotech has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $3.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.19 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moleculin Biotech

Moleculin Biotech ( NASDAQ:MBRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. Equities research analysts anticipate that Moleculin Biotech will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 28,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 11,497 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 33.7% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 57,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moleculin Biotech in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.48% of the company’s stock.

Moleculin Biotech Company Profile

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of highly resistant tumors and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin that is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

