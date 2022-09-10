Modiv (NYSE:MDV) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Modiv (NYSE:MDV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.26-$1.36 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MDV. Colliers International Group began coverage on Modiv in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They set a buy rating for the company. Colliers Securities started coverage on Modiv in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

Get Modiv alerts:

Modiv Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:MDV traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $15.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,016. Modiv has a 1-year low of $14.31 and a 1-year high of $89.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.80.

Modiv Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.096 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Modiv stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Modiv Inc. (NYSE:MDV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Modiv as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 21.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Modiv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Modiv Inc, (the Company) was incorporated on May 14, 2015 as a Maryland corporation. The Company was formed to primarily invest, directly or indirectly, in real estate owning entities which own single-tenant income-producing properties located in the United States, which are leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net leases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Modiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.