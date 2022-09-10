MobieCoin (MBX) Price Tops $0.0008 on Exchanges

MobieCoin (MBX) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 10th. MobieCoin has a market cap of $3.71 million and approximately $20,544.00 worth of MobieCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MobieCoin has traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar. One MobieCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004638 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004636 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00035759 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004167 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004636 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,487.00 or 0.99625865 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00036847 BTC.

About MobieCoin

MobieCoin is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 8th, 2019. MobieCoin’s official Twitter account is @Mobie_Pay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MobieCoin is https://reddit.com/r/MobiePay. The official website for MobieCoin is mobie.io.

Buying and Selling MobieCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MobiePay is a way for both consumers and merchants to utilize mobile wallets, perform transactions using both fiat and cryptocurrency, all while earning rewards.The fuel which allows to Mobie ecosystem function is the integrated payment & rewards token called MobieCoin. This token is the core technology powering the platforms and is an exchangeable, tradeable asset that will become a global currency, frictionlessly usable across borders. MobieCoin acts as a universal rewards token providing a frictionless loyalty program for all Mobie merchants and partners.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MobieCoin directly using US dollars.

