Mizuho Lowers UiPath (NYSE:PATH) to Neutral

Mizuho lowered shares of UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $14.00 price objective on the healthcare company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $40.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of UiPath from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of UiPath from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of UiPath from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of UiPath from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of UiPath in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $24.97.

UiPath Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of NYSE:PATH opened at $14.64 on Wednesday. UiPath has a fifty-two week low of $12.21 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.77. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of -18.30 and a beta of 0.11.

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.09. UiPath had a negative net margin of 42.98% and a negative return on equity of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $242.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that UiPath will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $2,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,387,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,716,406.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $2,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,387,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,716,406.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $47,142.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 100,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,882,379.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,321 shares of company stock valued at $2,589,103 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of UiPath by 20,080.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,018 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of UiPath by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,100 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

