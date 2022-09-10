Mizuho Lowers Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Price Target to $7.00

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.79% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sabre from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Sabre stock opened at $6.68 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.73. Sabre has a one year low of $5.45 and a one year high of $12.65.

Sabre ( NASDAQ:SABR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $657.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.61) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Sabre will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $160,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,257,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,075,682.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SABR. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sabre by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,253 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 6,888 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Sabre during the 4th quarter worth $743,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Sabre by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 59,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 4,627 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sabre during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sabre during the 4th quarter worth $929,000.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

