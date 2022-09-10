Mitsui Fudosan (OTCMKTS:MTSFY) Shares Up 2.8%

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFY – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 2.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $60.10 and last traded at $60.10. 55,703 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 236% from the average session volume of 16,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.46.
Mitsui Fudosan Trading Up 2.8 %
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.13.
Mitsui Fudosan Company Profile
Mitsui Fudosan Co, Ltd. operates as a real estate company in Japan. It operates through four segments: Leasing, Property Sales, Management, and Other. The Leasing segment leases office buildings and commercial facilities, and other properties. The Property Sales segment is involved in the sale of condominiums and detached housing to individuals; and rental housing and office buildings and other to investors.
