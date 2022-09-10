Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. Mission Produce had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $313.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NASDAQ:AVO traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.58. 167,956 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,504. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.26 and its 200-day moving average is $13.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Mission Produce has a 1-year low of $11.04 and a 1-year high of $21.03.
AVO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens boosted their price objective on Mission Produce to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded Mission Produce from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Mission Produce by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Mission Produce by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Mission Produce by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Mission Produce by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.48% of the company’s stock.
Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, packaging, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It also provides value-added services, including ripening, bagging, custom packing, and logistical management.
