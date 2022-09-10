MiL.k Hits Market Cap of $28.11 Million (MLK)

MiL.k (MLK) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 10th. One MiL.k coin can currently be bought for $0.36 or 0.00001684 BTC on exchanges. MiL.k has a market cap of $28.11 million and approximately $3.10 million worth of MiL.k was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MiL.k has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004685 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004683 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00036001 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004167 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004683 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21,324.07 or 0.99876187 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002396 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00036930 BTC.

MiL.k (MLK) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 20th, 2020. MiL.k’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,160,812 coins. MiL.k’s official message board is medium.com/milk-official-blog. The official website for MiL.k is milkalliance.io/en. MiL.k’s official Twitter account is @milk_alliance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Mil.k Coin is a cryptocurrency that functions as the currency of the MiL.k platform and is the medium that integrates Brand Tokens of the aligned service companies. On the platform, Brand Token is like a product, and Mil.k Coin is the currency to purchase it.There are several ways to acquire Mil.k Coin. First, it can be earned when a user sells his/her Brand Token (On the platform app) that he/she has earned by using its relevant service. Second, it can be purchased at the external crypto exchange. Lastly, it can be individually transferred between users.”

