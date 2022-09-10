MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Position Raised by Copperleaf Capital LLC

Copperleaf Capital LLC raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) by 58.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,221 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Copperleaf Capital LLC’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,057 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,376,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,508 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 126.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,917 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,211,000 after purchasing an additional 9,432 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in MicroStrategy by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,732 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,299,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in MicroStrategy by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,462 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 55.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSTR has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on MicroStrategy from $453.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $593.25.

MicroStrategy Price Performance

MicroStrategy Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $261.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $261.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $307.67. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 12-month low of $134.09 and a 12-month high of $891.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

