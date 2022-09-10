Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MU. Wedbush lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Susquehanna reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $86.54.

Micron Technology Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $57.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $63.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.47. Micron Technology has a 1-year low of $51.40 and a 1-year high of $98.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 30.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. Analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is an increase from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently 5.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total transaction of $1,059,412.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 119,126 shares in the company, valued at $7,602,621.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Micron Technology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 93.3% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 9,723 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 6.2% in the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,908 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 588.1% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 192,108 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,620,000 after acquiring an additional 164,189 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at $511,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 3.9% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 106,027 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,831,000 after acquiring an additional 3,976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

