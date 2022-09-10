Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Bought by Credit Capital Investments LLC

Credit Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Micron Technology accounts for about 10.8% of Credit Capital Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Credit Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $11,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,507,938 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,049,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,418 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,336,782 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,414,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,114 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 41,274,540 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,207,253,000 after purchasing an additional 883,165 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,419,458 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,554,123,000 after acquiring an additional 12,554,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 25,812,955 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,404,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,685 shares in the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total transaction of $1,059,412.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,126 shares in the company, valued at $7,602,621.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of MU stock opened at $57.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.47. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.40 and a 1-year high of $98.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 30.61%. The firm had revenue of $8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is a positive change from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on MU. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, May 16th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.54.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

