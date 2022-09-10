Michelmersh Brick (LON:MBH) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Michelmersh Brick (LON:MBH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 160 ($1.93) price target on the stock.

LON MBH opened at GBX 90 ($1.09) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £86.31 million and a PE ratio of 1,500.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 91.04 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 105.62. Michelmersh Brick has a fifty-two week low of GBX 84 ($1.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 142 ($1.72).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.30 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a yield of 1.46%. Michelmersh Brick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.83%.

Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of bricks, tiles, and building products in the United Kingdom and Europe. It offers extruded wire cut facing bricks, clay pavers, paving accessories, and special shaped products under the Blockleys brand; monotone color blends in rustic, drag wire, smooth, and sand faced textures under the Carlton brand; handmade bricks and special products under the Charnwood brand; a spectrum of bricks under the Floren.be brand; clamp-fired stock facing bricks in various textural finishes under the Freshfield Lane brand; traditional hand pressed architectural terra cotta and faience, and various architectural components under the Hathern Terra Cotta brand; and facing bricks and special shaped bricks under the Michelmersh brand.

