MFA Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 23,698 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

MFA Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 88.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,698 shares during the quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth $44,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of IWM stock traded up $3.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $187.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,208,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,049,266. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $162.78 and a 52-week high of $244.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $184.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.80.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

