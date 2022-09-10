MFA Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.83 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 74.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,306 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,640 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 1.5% of MFA Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 63,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,242,000 after acquiring an additional 6,738 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,943,000. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $3.58 on Friday, reaching $216.85. 395,238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 952,710. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $188.89 and a one year high of $261.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $211.69 and a 200 day moving average of $217.36.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading

