MFA Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO)

MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,436 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,866 shares during the period. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF accounts for about 1.0% of MFA Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.26% of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF worth $3,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BITO. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 73.0% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Stock Performance

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF stock traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.17. The stock had a trading volume of 8,431,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,682,473. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $11.45 and a 52 week high of $44.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.89.

