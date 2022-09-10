Metacoin (METAC) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $11,271.00

Metacoin (METAC) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. Metacoin has a total market cap of $44.85 million and approximately $11,271.00 worth of Metacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0702 or 0.00000329 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Metacoin has traded down 20.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Metacoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004657 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004655 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00035883 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004222 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004655 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,459.27 or 0.99906361 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002381 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00036637 BTC.

About Metacoin

Metacoin is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2018. Metacoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 638,812,500 coins. Metacoin’s official Twitter account is @Docademic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metacoin’s official website is metacoin.network.

Buying and Selling Metacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “METACOIN is a project that focuses on expanding the Ecosystem by solving and improving problems that traditional cryptocurrency cannot overcome.The Hyperledger is a private blockchain that is central to the IBM and Linux foundation. Hyperledger is blockchain solutions developed by global IT companies and investment banks. Thus, it combines greater general-purpose and reliability than a blockchain developed by a single individual company.The official Metacoin ticker is “MTC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “METAC” is for CryptoCompare.com only.Telegram | Facebook | YouTubeWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.