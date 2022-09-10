Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) and City (NASDAQ:CHCO) Head to Head Analysis

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) and Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.3% of City shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.7% of Meridian shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of City shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.4% of Meridian shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares City and Meridian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets City 37.91% 13.93% 1.49% Meridian 20.86% 17.96% 1.60%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio City $235.11 million 5.46 $88.08 million $5.93 14.58 Meridian $159.51 million 1.17 $35.58 million $4.60 6.66

This table compares City and Meridian’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

City has higher revenue and earnings than Meridian. Meridian is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than City, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for City and Meridian, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score City 0 2 0 0 2.00 Meridian 0 0 2 0 3.00

City currently has a consensus target price of $91.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.25%. Meridian has a consensus target price of $45.00, indicating a potential upside of 46.82%. Given Meridian’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Meridian is more favorable than City.

Risk & Volatility

City has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Meridian has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

City pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Meridian pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. City pays out 40.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Meridian pays out 17.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. City has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years and Meridian has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. City is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

City beats Meridian on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About City

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. It also provides commercial and industrial loans that consist of loans to corporate and other legal entity borrowers primarily in small to mid-size industrial and commercial companies; commercial real estate loans comprising commercial mortgages, which are secured by nonresidential and multi-family residential properties; residential real estate loans to consumers for the purchase or refinance of residence; first-priority home equity loans; consumer loans that are secured and unsecured by automobiles, boats, recreational vehicles, certificates of deposit, and other personal property; and demand deposit account overdrafts. In addition, the company offers mortgage banking services, including fixed and adjustable-rate mortgages, construction financing, land loans, production of conventional and government insured mortgages, secondary marketing, and mortgage servicing. Further, it provides deposit services for commercial customers comprising treasury management, lockbox, and other cash management services; merchant credit card services; wealth management, trust, investment, and custodial services for commercial and individual customers; and corporate trust and institutional custody, financial and estate planning, and retirement plan services, as well as automated-teller-machine, interactive-teller-machine, mobile banking, interactive voice response systems, and credit and debit card services. The company operates through a network of 94 branches and 905 full-time equivalent associates in West Virginia, Virginia, Kentucky, and Ohio. City Holding Company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Charleston, West Virginia.

About Meridian

Meridian Corporation operates as the holding company for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, and Maryland. The company offers various deposit products, such as demand non-interest bearing, demand interest bearing, savings accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits. It also provides commercial and industrial loans comprising business lines of credit, term loans, small business lending, lease financing, and shared national credits; commercial real estate, and land development and construction loans for residential and commercial projects; and consumer and home equity lending, private banking, merchant, and title and land settlement services. In addition, the company operates and originates mortgage loans for 1-4 family dwellings; and offers real estate holding, investment advisory, and equipment leasing services. It operates through a network of 6 full-service branches, and 19 other offices. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

