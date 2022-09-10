MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Sold by ICONIQ Capital LLC

ICONIQ Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre accounts for approximately 0.1% of ICONIQ Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. ICONIQ Capital LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $10,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO grew its position in MercadoLibre by 550.0% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 26 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth about $31,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth about $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 89.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MELI traded up $48.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $970.99. 1,190,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,871. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $48.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.28 and a beta of 1.63. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $600.68 and a 52-week high of $1,922.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $851.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $905.26.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.75. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 19.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MELI. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,430.00 to $1,470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, New Street Research began coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,100.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,388.18.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

