Memecoin 24-Hour Volume Tops $17,058.00 (MEM)

Memecoin (MEM) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 10th. One Memecoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0244 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Memecoin has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. Memecoin has a total market cap of $1.09 million and approximately $17,058.00 worth of Memecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Memecoin Coin Profile

Memecoin (CRYPTO:MEM) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2021. Memecoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,917,897 coins. The Reddit community for Memecoin is https://reddit.com/r/MemeExplorers and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Memecoin’s official Twitter account is @MemeExplorers. Memecoin’s official website is meme.com.

Memecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Memetic assets are financial instruments in the form of ERC-20 smart contracts known as “mTokens” representing any particular meme. These mTokens are purchased, swapped and traded on the platforms Meme Markets.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Memecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Memecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

