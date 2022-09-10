MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 80.49% and a negative return on equity of 108.04%.
MEI Pharma Stock Up 4.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:MEIP traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.55. 797,403 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 785,756. MEI Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $3.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.76.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MEIP. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,867,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after purchasing an additional 177,552 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,245,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 476,251 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 186.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,725,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,949,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 61,832 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $829,000. 35.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.
