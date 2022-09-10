MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 80.49% and a negative return on equity of 108.04%.

MEI Pharma Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MEIP traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.55. 797,403 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 785,756. MEI Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $3.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.76.

Institutional Trading of MEI Pharma

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MEIP. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,867,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after purchasing an additional 177,552 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,245,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 476,251 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 186.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,725,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,949,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 61,832 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $829,000. 35.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About MEI Pharma

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MEIP shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price target on MEI Pharma to $3.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

