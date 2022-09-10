Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ:MDRR) Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR – Get Rating) were down 1.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.77 and last traded at $0.78. Approximately 23,352 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 189,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.79.

Medalist Diversified REIT Stock Up 2.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.96.

Get Medalist Diversified REIT alerts:

Medalist Diversified REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 18th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 15th. Medalist Diversified REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -44.44%.

Insider Transactions at Medalist Diversified REIT

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medalist Diversified REIT

In other Medalist Diversified REIT news, major shareholder Alfred Lee Finley purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.89 per share, with a total value of $44,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,039,236 shares in the company, valued at $1,814,920.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Medalist Diversified REIT news, CFO Charles Brent Jr. Winn purchased 30,568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.89 per share, with a total value of $27,205.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 252,652 shares in the company, valued at $224,860.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Alfred Lee Finley purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.89 per share, for a total transaction of $44,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,039,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,920.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 350,804 shares of company stock worth $312,543. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Medalist Diversified REIT stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,998 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,403 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.44% of Medalist Diversified REIT worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.61% of the company’s stock.

Medalist Diversified REIT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc is a Maryland corporation formed on September 28, 2015. Beginning with our taxable year ended December 31, 2017, we believe that we have operated in a manner qualifying us as a real estate investment trust (REIT), and we have elected to be taxed as a REIT for federal income tax purposes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Medalist Diversified REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medalist Diversified REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.