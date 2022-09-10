McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.63-$2.68 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.32 billion-$6.44 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.55 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.65-$0.65 EPS.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Up 0.7 %

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,890,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,205. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.09. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $77.67 and a one year high of $107.35. The stock has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.17). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is presently 58.50%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MKC. TheStreet downgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Argus lowered McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Insider Activity at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 10,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total transaction of $893,375.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,660 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 15.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of McCormick & Company, Incorporated

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,904,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,537,000 after purchasing an additional 23,682 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter valued at $283,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 237.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 216,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,043,000 after purchasing an additional 152,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.