MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Trims Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC cut its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 47.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,801 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ED. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 21,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,010,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 3,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ED stock opened at $100.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.68. The company has a market cap of $35.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.25. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.52 and a 12 month high of $101.57.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 7.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.15%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ED shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Guggenheim raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

