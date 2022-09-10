MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Trims Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC reduced its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,154 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 339.3% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Trading Up 1.6 %

PFE stock opened at $47.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $268.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.43. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.94 and a 52 week high of $61.71.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The firm had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on PFE. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.