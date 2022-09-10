MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Has $648,000 Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,505 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EW. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 20,984 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 970,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $125,739,000 after purchasing an additional 82,274 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at $478,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 28,451 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $605,384.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at $5,631,741.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $605,384.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,631,741.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Bernard J. Zovighian sold 4,811 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total value of $498,708.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,464.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 92,853 shares of company stock valued at $8,884,675. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $115.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.19.

Shares of EW stock opened at $97.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.10, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.14. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $85.58 and a 1-year high of $131.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.04.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

