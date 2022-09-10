MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Has $278,000 Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lessened its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 44.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,744 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,456 shares during the quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,396,000. Credit Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. Credit Capital Investments LLC now owns 205,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after buying an additional 103,000 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 26,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 81,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 6,075 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter worth approximately $15,681,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T stock opened at $17.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $121.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.74 and a 200-day moving average of $20.47. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.62 and a 52-week high of $21.53.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.81%.

T has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of AT&T to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T to $21.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.78.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

