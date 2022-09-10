MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Grows Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,235 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FDX. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 344.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 226.0% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total value of $2,571,129.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,745,359.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,810 shares of company stock worth $11,199,898 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FedEx Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently commented on FDX. UBS Group lowered their target price on FedEx from $312.00 to $308.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays set a $320.00 target price on FedEx in a research note on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on FedEx from $331.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on FedEx from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on FedEx from $255.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.35.

NYSE FDX opened at $209.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $224.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.71. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $192.82 and a twelve month high of $266.79.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $24.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.28 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.17%.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.